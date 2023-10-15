Investigation underway after police locate skeletal remains in abandoned building

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Louis City homicide detectives are investigating after skeletal remains were found in an abandoned building on Saturday.

The remains were found in a building in the 4400 block of Maffit just after 4 p.m. Police said there were no obvious signs of trauma, but the body was badly decomposed.

The incident is being investigated as a suspicious death as the Medical Examiner’s Office investigates.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.