3 people shot Saturday evening in Pacific, suspect in custody

PACIFIC, Mo. (KMOV) - A suspect is in custody and facing charges following a triple shooting Saturday evening in Pacific.

Pacific Police said in a news release that about 10:25 p.m. officers responded to calls for a disturbance with shots fired in the 200 block of South Columbus Street. When police arrived, they found two people at that address with gunshot wounds and another gunshot victim behind a residence in the 200 block of East Central Street.

Neighbors and police administered first aid to the victims until ambulances arrived and transported them to area hospitals.

Police said the victims knew the suspect, whose identity has not been released. The suspect fled the scene in a vehicle following the shooting. The vehicle was then involved in a crash in the 18100 block of Old U.S. Highway 66 and the suspect fled on foot.

Several law enforcement agencies responded to the scene to search for the suspect, including Eureka Police, Creve Coeur Police, St. Louis County Police and the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Using canines and drones, the suspect was apprehended in the area, according to the release.

