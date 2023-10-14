Surprise Squad
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL

Young girl requests nanny read coffee machine manual for bedtime story

A young girl requested that her nanny read a coffee machine manual to her for a bedtime story. (Source: @meggmordaunt/LIFESTYLOGY/TMX)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Oct. 14, 2023 at 3:58 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (Gray News/TMX) - A young girl in North Carolina reportedly had a pretty unique request for a bedtime story.

Megan Mordaunt, an au pair based in the Charlotte area, shared a video on TikTok last month of her reading an unconventional bedtime story to the little girl she watches.

Instead of the usual children’s books requested by the toddler, Mordaunt said the 3-year-old girl asked her to read aloud the instructional manual for the family’s iced coffee machine.

Mordaunt’s video has since been viewed hundreds of times while receiving more than 2,500 comments.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. TMX contributed to this report.

Most Read

Images of The FORT
Toy invented by St. Louis entrepreneur deemed so dangerous the government wants you to throw it away
Mom honors son’s memory by buying other people’s birthday cakes
Washington, Mo. mom honors son’s memory by buying other people’s birthday cakes
First Alert 4 Investigates: Family says whistleblower made false claim of ‘permanent harm to...
First Alert 4 Investigates: Family says whistleblower made false claim of ‘permanent harm to many patients’ at WashU Pediatric Transgender Center
1 dead in single vehicle crash
Woman killed in Friday morning crash
Graphic
Person hit by MetroLink train in Metro East

Latest News

Police lights generic
Man driving nearly 3 times legal limit charged in death of motorcyclist in Florissant
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, left, meets with Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal...
In first call with Palestinian president Abbas, Biden discusses support for humanitarian aid to Gaza
A young girl requested that her nanny read a coffee machine manual to her for a bedtime story....
Young girl requests nanny read coffee machine manual for bedtime story
This aerial image made from video provided by WPVI TV shows police cars and officers around a...
Philadelphia officer leaves hospital after airport shooting that killed 2nd officer; no arrests yet