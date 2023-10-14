Surprise Squad
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL

Pro-Palestine rally held outside St. Louis City Hall

By Deion Broxton
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 10:24 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A few dozen people rallied outside of St. Louis City Hall Friday to show solidarity for Palestine during the ongoing war between Israel and the terrorist group, Hamas.

Participants denounced Hamas’ recent attack on Israel but asked for the media and the public to show the same level on empathy for innocent Palestinians as innocent Israelis.

First Alert 4 spoke to a protestor who said he spent significant time in the West Bank. The area many Palestinians and Israelis live.

“I have family in Israel, and so I’m not for this,” said Jewish Palestinian and rally attendee Bob Suberi. “It gets covered in our media here as though nothing proceeded it. Palestinians who are--who have been denied rights. They’ve been occupied for decades. I hear Antony Blinken and Joe Biden talking about unconditional support for Israel--sending in an aircraft carrier to help bomb defenseless people. There’s no justification for what Israel is doing now. I don’t agree with what they did. You cannot talk about Hamas and what they did without talking about the context of the oppression of the Palestinian people for decades.”

“Obviously, the casualties, that’s the most horrific part of all of this,” protest organizer and Missouri native Nathan Falcone said. “Obviously Hamas is evil. What Hamas is doing is so horrific, you know. Which it is--why can Israel basically have direct reflection of that kind of atrocity?”

Another protest is scheduled for October 20 at 6 p.m. at Art Hill in St. Louis.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The 50-acre property in unincorporated Warren County is for sale for $999,900.
Hoffmanns planned to revitalize giant historic property. Now, they’re selling it.
Daryl Clemmons is accused of shooting a youth football coach in Sherman Park.
Parent accused of shooting coach during football practice in Sherman Park
Rain Arrives This Morning, Much Cooler This Weekend
Cooler & Cloudy This Weekend, Spotty Light Rain At Times
Images of The FORT
Toy invented by St. Louis entrepreneur deemed so dangerous the government wants you to throw it away
Aerial view of Chaumette Vineyards & Winery
Missouri winery on the market for $7.3 million

Latest News

EKU alumni remember Coach Kidd on homecoming weekend
‘I almost died:’ Survivors and supporters join JADASA for annual Domestic Violence Awareness Walk
‘I almost died:’ Survivors and supporters join JADASA for annual Domestic Violence Awareness Walk
‘I almost died:’ Survivors and supporters join JADASA for annual Domestic Violence Awareness Walk
Pro-Palestine rally held outside St. Louis City Hall
Pro-Palestine rally held outside St. Louis City Hall
The party will be located on the eastern side of CITYPARK, and will run from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
CITY SC to kick-off playoff debut with launch party