Pro-Palestine rally held outside St. Louis City Hall

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A few dozen people rallied outside of St. Louis City Hall Friday to show solidarity for Palestine during the ongoing war between Israel and the terrorist group, Hamas.

Participants denounced Hamas’ recent attack on Israel but asked for the media and the public to show the same level on empathy for innocent Palestinians as innocent Israelis.

First Alert 4 spoke to a protestor who said he spent significant time in the West Bank. The area many Palestinians and Israelis live.

“I have family in Israel, and so I’m not for this,” said Jewish Palestinian and rally attendee Bob Suberi. “It gets covered in our media here as though nothing proceeded it. Palestinians who are--who have been denied rights. They’ve been occupied for decades. I hear Antony Blinken and Joe Biden talking about unconditional support for Israel--sending in an aircraft carrier to help bomb defenseless people. There’s no justification for what Israel is doing now. I don’t agree with what they did. You cannot talk about Hamas and what they did without talking about the context of the oppression of the Palestinian people for decades.”

“Obviously, the casualties, that’s the most horrific part of all of this,” protest organizer and Missouri native Nathan Falcone said. “Obviously Hamas is evil. What Hamas is doing is so horrific, you know. Which it is--why can Israel basically have direct reflection of that kind of atrocity?”

Another protest is scheduled for October 20 at 6 p.m. at Art Hill in St. Louis.

