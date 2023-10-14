Surprise Squad
Man driving nearly 3 times legal limit charged in death of motorcyclist in Florissant

By Pat Pratt
Published: Oct. 14, 2023 at 5:03 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
FLORISSANT, Mo. (KMOV) - A man allegedly driving at nearly three times the legal alcohol limit is facing a felony charge in the death of a motorcyclist Thursday afternoon in Florissant.

St. Louis County prosecutors on Friday charged 28-year-old Cody D. Washington with driving while intoxicated resulting in the death of another, a class D felony, in the crash that killed Riley Manuel.

Court docket entries show a warrant has been issued for his arrest. The court has set bond at $50,000 cash only.

According to charging documents, the fatal crash happened at 3 p.m. in the 3300 block of North U.S. Highway 67. Washington was leaving a Walmart at that location when he allegedly made an illegal left turn from the right turn lane, driving into oncoming traffic and striking the motorcycle Manuel was driving.

Manuel was transported to a hospital for treatment but died of injuries sustained in the crash, according to charging documents.

Florissant police said in charging documents that during an interview of Washington officers detected an odor of alcohol on his breath. Police noted he had watery eyes and difficulty maintaining balance. A field sobriety test showed signs of impairment.

A breathalyzer resulted in a reading of .224 blood-alcohol content, nearly three times the limit under Missouri law of .08, according to charging documents.

