‘I almost died:’ Survivors and supporters join JADASA for annual Domestic Violence Awareness Walk

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Journey Against Domestic and Sexual Abuse (JADASA) will host a community walk/run, on October 14, to raise awareness against domestic violence.

“I almost died. I was shot twice, and I just waited too late, but God saved me,” says survivor, Kimberly Haynes. “The fear of having nowhere to go. The fear of having no one to talk to. The fear of the embarrassment.”

Haynes had to leave St. Louis in order to escape her abuser and get help.

“It can happen to you. It can happen to anyone. It doesn’t matter where you’re from, how old you are what race you are,” she says.

The mother of five now works at JADASA and plans to attend the 3K community walk/run on Saturday morning at Bellefontaine Park. The event will offer resources, self-defense classes and help those ready to leave an abusive situation.

“I’m walking for myself and all the other survivors that I know,” says Haynes.

“I am walking for this particular lady because any life is a life that should not be taken,” said Cynthia Bennett, CEO of JADASA. “This mission is personal because I’m a survivor.”

According to a 2021 St. Louis Domestic Violence Report, St. Louis police responded to more than 9,000 domestic assaults in the span of 5 years.

The study also included domestic violence hotspots, which include downtown, Dutchtown, Carr Square, Columbus Square, College Hill, Hyde Park, O’Fallon Park and Penrose.

“Abusers thrive in two ways. They thrive in secrecy, and they thrive in darkness,” Bennet says. “We don’t want you to suffer alone.”

For more information on JADASA’s Walk/Run Against Domestic Violence Abuse, click here.

