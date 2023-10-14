Surprise Squad
The clouds stay and temperatures fall, spot rain chances tonight

By Leah Hill
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 10:08 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
First Alert Weather:

  • Cooler air and cloud cover move in on Saturday
  • A few sprinkles are possible Saturday night and Sunday
  • There is a dry stretch this week. Rain chances return Thursday

This Weekend: Sweater Weather! Much cooler weather is expected all weekend with highs from the upper 50s to near 60. Clouds dominate on Saturday, and it will be windy too, with gusts to 30-35 MPH. Cloud cover will make any viewing of the partial solar eclipse tomorrow difficult, though you may notice a dimming of what sunshine gets through our clouds from late morning to early afternoon. A stray shower is possible on Saturday, and there is a chance of a few spotty sprinkles around on Sunday, mainly in the morning.

Cooler & Cloudy This Weekend, Spotty Light Rain At Times
