Cloud, Windy & Cool...Spot Rain Chance Tonight

Click here to download the First Alert Weather App

First Alert Weather:

Cloudy , cool and windy through the weekend

A few sprinkles or a spot shower through Sunday

There is a dry stretch this week. Rain chances return on Thursday

This Evening: It remains cloudy and cool with winds not as strong after sunset but still a but breezy.

What’s Next: Sunday will be a breezy day and a few spotty showers are possible. Temperatures will peak in the upper 50s, so more sweater/jacket weather. We do have a stretch of dry weather Monday through Wednesday. By Thursday, a cold front will bring a brief rain chance early in the morning. Then Firday looks to be a bit wet with some scattered showers.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.