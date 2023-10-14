Cloud, Windy & Cool...Spot Rain Chance Tonight
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 10:08 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
First Alert Weather:
- Cloudy , cool and windy through the weekend
- A few sprinkles or a spot shower through Sunday
- There is a dry stretch this week. Rain chances return on Thursday
This Evening: It remains cloudy and cool with winds not as strong after sunset but still a but breezy.
What’s Next: Sunday will be a breezy day and a few spotty showers are possible. Temperatures will peak in the upper 50s, so more sweater/jacket weather. We do have a stretch of dry weather Monday through Wednesday. By Thursday, a cold front will bring a brief rain chance early in the morning. Then Firday looks to be a bit wet with some scattered showers.
