CITY SC: Blom, Vassilev called to respective national team camps

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Louis CITY SC’s midfielder duo of Indiana Vassilev and Njabulo Blom were named to their respective national teams this week.

Vassilev has been called into the U.S. Men’s Olympic Team Domestic Training Camp in Phoenix, Arizona, from October 8 through October 18, while Blom earned his call to the South Africa senior men’s national team camp at the University of Pretoria in South Africa from October 9 through October 18.

Vassilev, 22, has risen through the United States Youth National ranks, beginning at the Under-16 level as a 15-year-old to earn his first call into the Olympic team. The Savannah, Georgia, native has appeared for the U-16, U-17, U-18 and U-20 U.S. youth national teams and has amassed 33 games played and five goals. He most notably helped lead the Under-17 squad to a U-17 World Cup quarterfinal appearance.

Vassilev and the U.S. Men’s Olympic team will face the U-23 Mexico National Team (October 11) and the U-23 Japan National Team (October 17) at Phoenix Rising Stadium.

Blom, 23, will make his return to the South African national team following his last call-up for the Africa Cup of Nations Qualifiers in June of 2023. The South African midfielder made his first appearance for his senior national team during the Africa World Cup Qualification in 2021.

Blom and the South Africa National team will play two international friendlies in preparation for the African Cup of Nations. South Africa will face Eswatini on October 13 in Johannesburg and then Ivory Coast on October 17 at Abidjan, Ivory Coast.

Both players will return to St. Louis ahead of their MLS regular-season finale against the Seattle Sounders on Saturday, October 21.

