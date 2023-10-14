Surprise Squad
1 dead in single-car crash that split car in half

By Rheanna Wachter
Published: Oct. 14, 2023 at 11:33 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man is dead after a car crash early Saturday.

Early police investigations indicate that just before 4:30 a.m. Saturday, a 2013 Ford Fusion was speeding on northbound Jefferson Avenue towards Park when the driver lost control of the car. The car crossed into the southbound lanes of Jefferson and struck a tree on the west side of the street, causing the car to split in half. The driver was ejected from the car and was pronounced dead at the scene. The car came to rest in the alley of the 2600 block of Caroline.

Accident Reconstruction is handling the investigation.

