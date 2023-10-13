Surprise Squad
Woman killed in Franklin County crash

By KMOV Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 11:49 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV) -- A woman from Washington, Missouri died in a crash in Franklin County Thursday night.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report states Sharon Rodgers, 55, was driving a 2013 Buick Lacrosse that crashed into the back of a semi-truck that was traveling at a slow speed partially on the right shoulder of Interstate 44 at mile marker 257. The crash occurred around 6:45 p.m.

Rodgers was reportedly not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

