Week 8 High School games to watch

SLUH vs Rockhurst - Friday, 6 p.m.

The SLUH Jr. Billikens (5-2) go on the road this week to take on the Rockhurst Hawklets (6-1). Last time out, SLUH took home a dominating win against Chaminade thanks in part to a fantastic rushing performance by KaLaun Grace. Grace’s 97 yards on the ground, combined with a well-balanced receiving performance by the team, helped the Jr. Billikens to a 43-6 win. SLUH hopes to continue this well-ironed offense heading into a tough match-up with the Hawklets.

Rockhurst also took home a victory in its last game, defeating Blue Springs on the road 14-10.

Hazelwood Central vs Pattonville - Friday, 7 p.m.

The 4-3 Hazelwood Central Hawks take on the 4-3 Pattonville Pirates in Pattonville this week. The Hawks secured a close win against Ladue last week by a score of 28-22. Hawks quarterback Jackson Sommerville threw for three touchdowns in the win, as well as over 100 yards. The defense also played a huge role in the victory, as they snatched up three fumble recoveries and had four sacks.

As for the Pirates, Pattonville is currently looking to turn things around as the head into this game riding a two-game losing streak. Last week, Pattonville was blown out 28-3 at Seckman. Three total interceptions were thrown by both Pirate quarterbacks, which proved costly in the final result. A positive sign: Michael Allen Jr.’s 119 rushing yards on 21 carries. The Pirates hope that last week’s rushing performance, as well as an improved passing game, play a part in this week’s match-up.

Riverview Gardens vs Ladue - Friday, 7 p.m.

It’s a battle of the Rams as Riverview Gardens (4-3) venture off to face Ladue (3-4). Riverview Gardens took a tough loss of 27-24 against Clayton last week.

The Ladue Rams are looking for a change of luck as they drooped their third straight last week, losing to Hazelwood Central 28-22. Ladue’s Beau Dolan had a monstrous outing in spite of the loss, posting 241 passing yards and 3 passing touchdowns. One to credit for many of those passing yards was Jonathan Nichols, who caught four passes for 101 yards. Ladue’s defense was also able to force its opponent to fumble, which may have made the difference in this one-score win.

In the last two times these two sides have met, Ladue has won both by an average margin of victory of 46.

Hillsboro vs Cardinal Ritter - Saturday, 1 p.m.

The undefeated Cardinal Ritter Lions (7-0) host the undefeated Hillsboro Hawks (7-0) for a primetime Saturday afternoon match-up. The Hawks shut out De Soto at home last week by a score of 42-0. Payton Brown contributed mightily to this victory with his 168 yards on the ground and 51-yard reception that was the longest of the day for Hillsboro. In addition, Preston Brown threw for nearly 250 yards and accounted for three passing touchdowns. The team also provided on the defensive end, posting a total of 35 tackles.

Cardinal Ritter has been able to shut out it’s opponent on three separate occasions thus far, including last week’s 32-0 win against Lift For Life. An offense that has already scored 70 points once this season saw a very well-balanced performance last week. Carson Boyd and Antwon McKay Jr. combined for 224 passing yards. Multiple Lions receivers were targeted more than twice, with three amassing 30 yards. Cam Clayborn was a key defensive factor as he was able to sack Lift For Life’s quarterback twice.

This will be the second time these two teams have met. Hillsboro won the first game 26-13, which was played exactly this time last year.

