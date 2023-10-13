Two More Weekends Left of the St. Louis Renaissance Festival

(Press Release) -- King Franscois and King Henry the VIII grace the quiet area of Petite Lyon in Southern France during the Festival of the 1520s. Along with their majesties Queen Claude and Queen Katherine of Aragon. The village of Petite Lyon is overseen by the 13 Counts of the City, Lyon, and have seen fit to draw travelers, entertainers, peddlers and craft masters from across the country to entertain those who come to celebrate its 25 years of revelry and chaos. While the nobility visits who knows what intrigue will unfold. The realm of mortals toils over their Festive plans while the Lord of the Forest holds his own court for revelries and a keen delight in startling those of mortal kind and inspiring wonder in those with an open mind. Jousts, music, fine foods and wares, friends new and old, and cheer will appear. Come and find what strikes you merry!

Weekends (Sat & Sun) - October 14th to Oct 22nd - 10am to 6pm Rain or Shine

Rotary Park - 2577 West Meyer Road - Wentzville, MO 63385

October 14th & 15th Viking Adventures

Join us for the 25th Anniversary Ball, bring your Masquerade Masks on this weekend! Participate in the Vikings vs. Fairies: Battle Royal and feast your eyes upon our Arm Wrestling competition, Stone Throw, Beard competition and much more!

October 21st & 22nd Heroes vs Villains

Dress up as your favorite Wizard, Witch, Game of Thrones Character, Doctor Who Character, or any other costume you’d like! Participate in our Costume Contests, happening throughout the day. As well as our light saber duels and bring your quidditch skills to catch the golden snitch!

*Plus

Coat Drive Donate a New or Gently used coat to receive a General Admission ticket

Costume Drive Donate a new costume and get a Buy One Get One Free on General Admissions tickets

Military/First Responders Half off Ticket

Shoe Drive Donate a new pair of close-toed shoes and receive a General Admissions ticket

