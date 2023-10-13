Troopers, local officers get training on e-semi emergency response

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Several Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers and local police officers who work with commercial vehicles got an up-close look Friday at what may be the future of freight transport on the nation’s highways.

During a unique event at trucking company Artur Express in Hazelwood, troopers and officers participated in a safety overview of two electric tractor-trailer trucks, a Volvo VNR and a Freightliner eCascadia.

Mark Koch is the vice-president of operations for Artur Express and said the company hosted the training to help officers better familiarize themselves with the new technology.

“A lot of it is emergency response, familiarizing themselves so when they see the truck they know what they are dealing with,” Koch said. “We are going to show them the electric truck and give them the manuals we have to show them when they come to a scene how to react to what is going on.”

The new technology in the event of a crash or incident on the roadway would require a different response from emergency responders and investigators.

In the case for a catastrophic event, the focus for emergency responders would be on the high-capacity batteries, which can be disabled by a shut-off switch. The switch is usually located near the batteries, which are in most cases located underneath the cab.

“If they come to the truck and need to shut off the power, that’s the first place they need to go to,” Koch said. “That’s the most important thing. Come here, cut that and that kills power to the truck 100 percent.”

In the case of a fire, Koch said the response would not be vastly different from a fossil-fuel source. If emergency responders can access the blaze safely, they can extinguish it.

“If they don’t have access to it -- it’s basically back away like any other tractor on fire. There is no difference there,” Koch said.

In a news release on the training, the highway patrol said it was easier for troopers to undergo the training in a controlled environment, as opposed to on a busy roadway.

“The biggest purpose is to get familiar with these electric vehicles in a controlled environment. It’s much easier to do this here than at the scene of an accident,” the patrol said in a news release. “We aim to focus on safety around the electric semi-trucks if they are involved in an accident, covering what actions to take or avoid and which areas to steer clear of.”

Emergency response training aside, the trucks have significant differences from traditional diesel-powered tractor-trailers. They are silent, as opposed to the roar of high horsepower combustion engines. The electric motors offer much more torque. No shifting is required and like electric passenger cars, the new trucks start with the push of a button.

There are some drawbacks to the new technology, however. Foremost is range, which at about 200 miles limits their use to local deliveries.

Regardless, Koch says everything he has heard from drivers so far is entirely positive.

“Drivers love it,” Koch said. “They love it because the turn radius is better, you can turn the steering wheel with your pinky. There is no friction. It’s very nice.”

