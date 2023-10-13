Three Kings Public House named best airport bar in USA Today’s 10 Best Readers’ Choice Awards

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – Three Kings Public House at St. Louis Lambert International Airport has been named the best airport bar in USA Today’s 10 Best Readers’ Choice awards.

Three Kings Public House is in Terminal 2 at the airport. Travelers can get craft beer, local wine, creative cocktails and food at the airport location.

In addition to the airport location, Three Kings Public House has restaurants in Des Peres, South County and The Loop. According to their website, The Loop location is temporarily closed.

In 2019, Three Kings Public House got second place in the same USA Today 10 Best Readers’ Choice awards.

