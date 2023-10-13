Surprise Squad
Rain Arrives This Morning, Much Cooler This Weekend

By Matt Chambers
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 10:08 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
First Alert Weather:

  • A Dry Morning Commute for St. Louis as Rain Holds West
  • Scattered Rain & Storms from Mid-Morning into Afternoon
  • Much Cooler & Windy This Weekend

Today: Showers and thunderstorms move in from the west. For St. Louis, this will come just after the morning drive. Scattered rain and rumbles will continue into the early and mid afternoon before we catch a dry break. Finally, a cold front passes through quickly in the early evening, bringing a brief chance for a quick shower or thundershower. For St. Louis, this will be around 6-8 PM.

This Weekend: Sweater Weather! Much cooler weather is expected all weekend with highs from the upper 50s to near 60. Clouds dominate on Saturday, and it will be windy too with gusts to 30-35 MPH. This is quite a change from recent highs near 80! A stray shower is possible Saturday, and there is a chance of a few spotty sprinkles around on Sunday, mainly in the morning.

