Surprise Squad
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL

President Biden promotes clean energy agenda

By Jon Decker and Arielle Hawkins
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 5:33 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - President Biden in Philadelphia today – promoting more investments by the Biden Administration in his clean energy agenda.  The President announcing seven regional clean hydrogen hubs that the Energy Department claims will accelerate the domestic market for low-cost, clean hydrogen.  White House Correspondent Jon Decker has the story.

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The 50-acre property in unincorporated Warren County is for sale for $999,900.
Hoffmanns planned to revitalize giant historic property. Now, they’re selling it.
Daryl Clemmons is accused of shooting a youth football coach in Sherman Park.
Parent accused of shooting coach during football practice in Sherman Park
Rain Arrives This Morning, Much Cooler This Weekend
Cooler & Cloudy This Weekend, Spotty Light Rain At Times
Aerial view of Chaumette Vineyards & Winery
Missouri winery on the market for $7.3 million
26 students charged in fight at Alton High School
26 students charged in fight at Alton High School

Latest News

Joran Van Der Sloot scheduled for change of plea hearing next week
Joran Van Der Sloot scheduled for change of plea hearing next week
Joran van der Sloot is awaiting trial for federal charges of wire fraud and extortion.
Joran van der Sloot scheduled for change of plea hearing, sentencing
inmates earn degrees
Inmates at St. Louis County Jail pursue higher education through program with St. Louis Community College
Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, chairman of the House Judiciary Committee and a staunch ally of former...
Republicans pick Jim Jordan as nominee for House speaker, putting job within the Trump ally’s reach
couple to leave Israel
After canceled flights, St. Louis County couple to leave Israel on Saturday