Person hit by MetroLink train in Metro East

FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS, Ill. (KMOV) – A person was hit by a MetroLink train in the Metro East Friday.

At 1:40 p.m., MetroLink trains were stopped between the Fairview Heights and Belleville stations. Bi-State Development said the reason for the halt was because a person “trespassing near the tracks” was hit by a train.

About 10 minutes later, MetroLink announced they had resumed service between the stations.

Other information regarding the individual who was hit has not been released. This story will be updated as details become known.

