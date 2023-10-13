Surprise Squad
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL

Person hit by MetroLink train in Metro East

Graphic
Graphic(KMOV)
By Stephanie Usery
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 1:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS, Ill. (KMOV) – A person was hit by a MetroLink train in the Metro East Friday.

At 1:40 p.m., MetroLink trains were stopped between the Fairview Heights and Belleville stations. Bi-State Development said the reason for the halt was because a person “trespassing near the tracks” was hit by a train.

About 10 minutes later, MetroLink announced they had resumed service between the stations.

Other information regarding the individual who was hit has not been released. This story will be updated as details become known.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The 50-acre property in unincorporated Warren County is for sale for $999,900.
Hoffmanns planned to revitalize giant historic property. Now, they’re selling it.
Daryl Clemmons is accused of shooting a youth football coach in Sherman Park.
Parent accused of shooting coach during football practice in Sherman Park
Rain Arrives This Morning, Much Cooler This Weekend
Periods of rain this weekend, cooler air ahead
Aerial view of Chaumette Vineyards & Winery
Missouri winery on the market for $7.3 million
26 students charged in fight at Alton High School
26 students charged in fight at Alton High School

Latest News

Three Kings Public House at St. Louis Lambert International Airport.
Three Kings Public House named best airport bar in USA Today’s 10 Best Readers’ Choice Awards
Police on scene of a double shooting in Bellefontaine Neighbors on Oct. 13, 2023.
Man shot after shooting juvenile carjacking suspect in Bellefontaine Neighbors
Photo of a gavel
Man sentenced to 11 years in string of armed robberies in Florissant
St. Louis region to see partial solar eclipse
St. Louis region to see partial solar eclipse Saturday