Overnight fire at site of old Jamestown Mall

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A fire broke out late Thursday night at the site of the old Jamestown Mall.

The fire started around 10:30 p.m. A spokesperson for the fire department told First Alert 4 that they did put some water on it and were monitoring it for a bit but decided to allow it to burn. They planned to respond back and make a decision if the fire grew. An officer and city contractor have stayed at the site to ensure safety.

Demolition on the mall began three weeks ago. Prior to that, the hydrant and water infrastructure had been removed.

This is the fourth time the site has been on fire since it became vacant in 2014.

There was $12 million raised for demolition, with half the money coming from the state and the other half coming from the county. Leaders said demolition and restoration will take about seven months, during which the port authority will begin discussions with potential developers so they can move forward.

