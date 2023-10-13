New report details Illinois’ educator pipeline

CHICAGO (WGEM) - Illinois has more teachers in the classroom than it’s had in more than a decade according to a new report from Advance Illinois, a nonpartisan education policy group.

School districts across the state, however, still face hiring challenges.

“Illinois is leading in so many areas it’s hard to critique that which is good. But we’re trying to get to great, and moving from good to great is sometimes a little painful,” said Rep. Carol Ammons, D-Urbana.

That was the theme of Wednesday’s panel discussion at the City Club of Chicago on the educator pipeline after Advance Illinois released its report on school staffing in the state. While it shows Illinois has more teachers, support staff and school leaders working in classrooms than it has in over a decade, there are still plenty of ways the state can improve.

Schools are struggling to find specialized educators, especially in low-income communities, which has an even greater impact on black and Latino students and those with Individualized Education Programs.

“Every student in this state deserves an excellent education regardless of where they live and where they reside, and that’s just not occurring to date,” said Illinois State Board of Education Chief of Staff Kimako Patterson.

The state is still struggling with diversity amongst its teachers. While the report said Illinois is doing better than its neighbors, the diversity rate does lags behind the state’s student population.

“Students are going out into the world with an incomplete world view and they do not know what that’s like to appreciate diversity or the beauty of working with and collaborating and learning from people who are from different places and have different perspectives than them,” said Briana Morales, a teacher in East St. Louis and the 2023 Illinois Teacher of the Year.

The state is also facing a shortage of paraprofessionals, which include tutors and staff members who assist teachers in the classroom.

Ammons, who sits on multiple education-related committees, said they need to be paid like professionals, calling it a structural problem in the economy.

“Hey, I could go work at Walmart for $16 per hour, then at my school district for $16 per hour and have to deal with, I used to work in an alternative so I know how difficult that can be,” she said. “We’re making the decision for them when we don’t invest in paraprofessionals.”

The report used data up to the 2021-2022 school year. The state is expected to release data from the most recent year in the coming weeks.

