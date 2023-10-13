MSHP: 1 person killed after car collides with tractor trailer on I-44 in Franklin Co.

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Missouri State Highway Patrol has confirmed that a person was killed in a Franklin County crash on Interstate 44 Thursday evening.

According to MSHP, the crash happened on I-44 at mile marker 25.7 in Franklin County around 7:30 p.m. A car collided with a tractor trailer, and the driver of the car was pronounced dead.

No other information is currently available.

