Washington, Mo. mom honors son’s memory by buying other people’s birthday cakes

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - When Crystal Birmingham picked up the cupcakes she ordered for her daughter’s 9th birthday she got a surprise.

“She said, ‘The person who paid for the cupcakes left this card,’” she recalled.

The note read, “Today is my son’s 38th birthday. His 19th one in heaven. In memory of him, I paid for your cake. Please enjoy, make wonderful memories, hug your loved ones every day. Happy birthday to you. Love, Todd’s mom.”

Crystal then set out to find out who Todd’s mom was because the act of kindness meant so much to her.

“Oh gosh, he was a neat kid. So special,” said Peggy Adkison, Todd’s mom, “We’re really lucky we had him for 18 years because some parents don’t get them for that long.”

Todd died in a car crash on April 3, 2004.

“On his birthday, I was becoming more and more sad, and so I just started buying other people’s birthday cakes,” she said.

Peggy has been remembering Todd this way for 6 years after she got the idea from another mom in a group she belongs to.

When Peggy and Crystal met, they discovered that Crystal and Todd had gone to school together.

