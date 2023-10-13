MO SHIP providing free assistance during Medicare Open Enrollment

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Missouri’s State Health Insurance Assistant Program (MO SHIP) will provide free assistance to those who are eligible for Medicare and their caregivers during Medicare Open Enrollment.

The open enrollment period will be from Oct. 15 through Dec. 7, during which Missourians can change their Part D drug coverage or Medicare Advantage plans.

“Consider taking advantage of MO SHIP’s assistance during Medicare Open Enrollment,” said Chlora Lindley-Myers, Director of the Missouri Department of Commerce and Insurance. “Plans and a person’s circumstances can change year to year, and what has been previously selected may not be the best fit for your needs now.”

Missourians can seek free assistance throughout the year by phone or through one-on-one counseling by calling 1-800-390-3330 or visiting missouriship.org.

