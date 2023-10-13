Members of St. Charles County church congregation secure flights home one week after Hamas attack in Israel

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - More than 30 members of a St. Charles County church congregation hope to return home to the U.S. this weekend, one week after more than 1,000 people were killed in terrorist attacks in Israel.

Forty-four members of the Morning Star Church congregation arrived in Israel for a two-week trip on Sept. 30th.

“We spent three days in Galilee and then we traveled to Jerusalem for a few more days,” said Mike Schreiner, lead pastor at Morning Star Church. “On Saturday, everything was going to plan, we were touring an area just south of Jerusalem, when I heard what I thought was a bomb or a rocket.”

Moments later, Schreiner said the group’s tour guide approached him, concerned.

“We were really out in the middle of nowhere, so we didn’t have any internet,” he said. “We didn’t really know what was going on, or the extent of it, but the guide told us for our own safety, it was best to head back to the hotel in Jerusalem.”

Once the group arrived back at the hotel, members learned of the atrocities taking place in southern Israel. While Schreiner said he generally felt safe, the weekend was anxiety-inducing for many of his church members.

“When we got back on Saturday and then most of Sunday, we heard sirens going off all the time,” he said. “So it was like a constant, up in our rooms sires going off head down to the shelter, sirens stop, go back to the room. So it was kind of like up and down all day.”

Schreiner said he worked closely with the tour company to come up with a new plan after many flights were canceled out of Tel Aviv. He estimates about 13 members were able to secure single tickets home, wanting to leave sooner rather than later.

“I just really felt a peace that things were going to work out,” said Schreiner. “but I will tell you that as time went on and when our flights from Tel Aviv to Amman got canceled, that’s when it started to get dialed up. If we would have gotten to the border and that border would have been closed, that would have been like three strikes and we’re going to do whatever we have to do to get out of here immediately.”

On Monday, the remaining congregation members crossed the border into Jordan, continuing on to a few hotels. Currently. Schreiner said 13 people are in Amman, Jordan, 4 people are in Istanbul and 13 others, including Schreiner, are in Jordan on the Dead Sea.

“This last week, we’ve still been able to take part in the trip originally planned for some of us,” he said. “But we’re all ready to come home.”

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.