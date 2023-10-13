Man with dementia missing from Normandy nursing home
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 4:35 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) -- Police are looking for a man who went missing after leaving a nursing home in Normandy early Friday morning.
Edward Francis, who has vascular dementia, left the nursing home in the 7300 block of Saint Charles Rock Road just after midnight. He had previously told staff about wanting to go to Ohio.
Francis is 6 feet tall and weighs 200 pounds. Anyone who sees him is asked to call 911 or the nearest law enforcement agency.
Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.