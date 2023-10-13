Man sentenced to 11 years in string of armed robberies in Florissant

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) -A man who pleaded guilty to the armed robbery of five business in Florissant was sentenced Thursday to more than 11 years in federal prison.

In June, 23-year-old Kevin E. West, of Florissant, pleaded guilty in federal court to five counts of robbery and one count of possession of a firearm in furtherance of a violent crime, according to a U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Missouri news release.

In addition to the 135-month sentence issued by U.S. District Judge Audrey G. Fleissig on Thursday, West was also ordered to pay $7,022 in restitution.

Federal prosecutors said in the release the robberies happened between May 2021 and January 2022 at five businesses in Florissant.

Those include a Dollar Tree in the 700 block of North Lindbergh, where West admitted stealing two cash registers in May 2021.

In December 2021, West robbed another Dollar Tree in the 14000 block New Halls Ferry by brandishing a firearm and demanding cash and access to the safe.

In January 2022, West robbed a Subway restaurant in the 2500 block of North Lindbergh Boulevard and three days later he robbed a GameStop in the 14000 block of New Halls Ferry Road, according to the release.

Later that month he robbed another Subway. In that crime, he allegedly threatened to shoot the clerk if she did not hurry in handing over money form the cash register.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.