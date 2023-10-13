Man robbed, shot after withdrawing money at ATM near downtown St. Louis, police say

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A man was shot twice after being robbed of money he had just withdrawn from an ATM near downtown St. Louis Thursday evening, police said.

The victim, a 39-year-old man, told police he got the money from an ATM at 14th and Washington around 8 p.m. A man then went up to him, got out a gun and demanded the money. After giving him the money, the suspect continued pointing the gun at him.

The 39-year-old pushed the gun down, and the suspect shot him in the leg and the upper chest. The man was taken to the hospital and listed in critical, stable condition.

The suspect fled north on 14th and Lucas. No other information was released.

