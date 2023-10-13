Loved ones remember woman killed in South City crash

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Family and friends are remembering 30-year-old Maya Scott, a woman killed in a crash Sunday night on South Broadway and Keokuk in south St. Louis.

“I loved her she was like mine,” said Wilhelmina Winston who was like a second mom to Scott. “The fact that I will never see her again, the fact that I will never talk to her, the fact that she will never visit. That hurts.

Winston is still processing this loss along with family and friends. They gathered late Thursday afternoon to release balloons honoring Scott. Winston described Scott as an entrepreneur, smart, beautiful and an amazing lash technician.

“She was a role model for the girls in the neighborhood,” said Winston.

That role model was stolen from those in this neighborhood.

Laura Williams lives just off of South Broadway where the crash happened. She told First Alert 4 she’s seen too many nasty crashes on South Broadway. Police said Scott was a passenger in a Grand Prix. Police said somehow the Grand Prix and Volvo smashed into each other, killing Scott and injuring four others.

First Alert 4 is working to learn if the other victims have been released from the hospital.

“They be flying up and down the street like they crazy, it’s ridiculous,” said Williams. “That was sad. I mean people got injured people got killed and it just don’t make no sense.”

Williams said she see cars speeding down South Broadway all the time.

