Lake Saint Louis man accused of bringing loaded gun onto college campus

(MGN)
By Stephanie Usery
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 9:40 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV) - A man from Lake Saint Louis is accused of bringing a loaded gun onto the campus at Fontbonne University.

Clayton police said a witness reported to the dean of students at the college that he thought Jordan Smith had a gun in his room. The 19-year-old reportedly gave consent for officers to search his room. During the search, police said a FN America 9mm handgun was found between the mattress and mattress topper. Court documents state the gun had a loaded 24-round extended magazine inserted in it and there were several more live bullets in the right top of the desk.

Smith was charged with unlawful use of a weapon - carrying loaded weapon into school premises, a Class E felony.

