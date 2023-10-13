‘Just do the right thing’: Students urge peers to make better decisions as 26 teens face charges in Alton school fight

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Rising senior, Keion Lacey was one of many Alton High School students whose learning was disrupted because of violence on campus.

“It was a lot more negativity being tossed around. A lot of violence,” says Alton H.S. 12th grader, Keion Lacey. There was a lot of media and a lot of eyes on our district and our kids. "

The 17-year-old has a 3.9 grade point average and received the Student of the Month award by the school board in September.

However, his good choices and accomplishments were overshadowed by the more than a dozen fights that broke out in a week.

“I just always take it with a grain of salt. Keep it moving. I know what I’m capable of doing. I’m proud of myself,” Lacey says.

On Thursday, the Madison County State Attorney charged 26 students connected to the August brawl. The charges range from assault to battery. Their ages range from 14-18 years old.

Lacey tells First Alert 4, he is determined not to let this define his senior year.

“I just try to stay away from it as much as possible because I don’t want that affecting my life or my actions because they come with consequences,” he says.

Lacey’s good choices also come from his involvement in the community. He is an active member of Pathways to Manhood, Upper Bound, and NAACP Youth Council.

He hopes his positive thinking will inspire his peers.

“Make sure you’re doing the right things when no one is looking. Just be you. Don’t try to follow any trends or anything you’re not supposed to be doing. Just do the right thing.”

After high school, he plans on going to college and wants to pursue a degree in civil engineering.

“Hard work pays off, and if you just put in the work, you get good results.”

