Inmates at St. Louis County Jail pursue higher education through program with St. Louis Community College
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 6:22 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) -- Friday was graduation day for 24 inmates at the St. Louis County Jail.
The county partners with St. Louis Community College to offer courses to people who are incarcerated. It allows them to pursue higher education while serving time for their crimes.
The program puts the men and women in a position to succeed once their sentence has been served.
