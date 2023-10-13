Iconic bronze foxes stolen from South City neighborhood

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) -Two fox statues atop a gate at Kingsland Court have greeted residents and visitors for decades. But Tuesday night, crafty criminals pulled the bronze figures down and drove away.

NiNi Harris, a historian in Dutchtown, said the foxes were originally installed as a nod to Adolphus Busch and his family, who saw the neighborhood as an up and coming German community. The logo for his Bevo nonalcoholic beer used a fox named Renault as its mascot, holding a mug and eating a turkey leg. A building at the Budweiser Brewing complex features statues of the fox at its four corners.

When the German community built houses at Kingsland Court, just a block from what is now the old Feasting Foxes restaurant, they installed terra cotta replicas over the gates.

“They used the foxes from the brewery as the sort of guardians for the neighborhood,” Harris said.

The neighborhood recast the statues in bronze roughly 15 years ago and built new brick columns at the entrance to the street.

Patty Russell, who lives next door to the gates, said it’s common to see people taking selfies with the statues while visiting the nearby Ted Drewes.

“Everyone in the area knows our street because of our foxes,” Russell said.

But Tuesday morning, Russel and her neighbors noticed the statues missing. One person on the street told FirstAlert4 they had seen someone throw a rope around the top of the columns around 2:30 a.m., then pull the statues down.

Police confirmed they had taken a report for the theft.

The gate and statues were city property, but not insured. Russell and her neighbors are unsure what it would cost to replace them.

Russell has been checking with scrapyards to see if anyone has seen the unusual figures.

“It just broke my heart,” she said. “We had such a beautiful entrance to our court, and now it’s been damaged.”

