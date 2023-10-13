Families searching for alternative schools after sudden shift at Belleville Christian School

BELLEVILLE, Ill. -- Several families are still searching for alternatives after the sudden switch to online courses at Belleville Christian School.

On Tuesday, school leadership abruptly told teachers to notify parents that in-person classes would be canceled, and that they would have to pack up their classrooms. The Korea-based organization that runs the school told First Alert 4 that it did not have enough students, or enough tuition to keep operating.

The school’s daycare and Kindergarten, however, will continue to operate like normal.

For families of older children, like Kimberly Graczyk’s niece and nephew, the shift came suddenly.

“We’re really scrambling to find a school,” she said.

Graczyk gained custody of her niece and nephew just before the start of the school year. She said she had enrolled them at Belleville Christian School because it did not have strict requirements for immunizations, medical forms, birth certificates and other documentation required for public school.

“We thought it was a blessing,” she said.

But when the school made the switch, it came as a shock. The online courses offered through Belleville did not seem like a good fit. She said the school had agreed to reimburse her family’s October tuition.

She has been trying to work with the two kids on self-guided lessons.

“We’re trying our best with bits of pieces of education,” she said.

Some families and teachers at Belleville told FirstAlert4 they had reached out to other private schools, as well as home school groups to try and find a place for their children.

Josh Peterson, the director of the St. Clair County Christian Home Educators group, said he hoped the families could find alternatives. He said a few of the school’s teachers and students had ties to local homeschool resources.

“I feel sorry for them that they’re stuck in this situation. Hopefully they can find other opportunities and alternatives,” Peterson said.

Graczyk said public school would still not be an option for her two teens, but that she would continue working to find them a better study environment.

“We look to our higher power, Jesus, in what we can do,” she said.

