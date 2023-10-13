Cooler & Cloudy This Weekend, Spotty Light Rain At Times

Surprise Squad
By Steve Templeton
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 10:08 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
First Alert Weather:

  • A brief shower early Friday evening moves east & then dry
  • Much cooler weekend as a cold front will have passes
  • Lots of clouds, wind and a few light showers or sprinkles this weekend

This Evening: A cold front will pass from west to east with a brief shower. After that it will be dry with some clearing. For St. Louis, this should be around 6-7pm, then dry. Temps will be cool in the 60s.

This Weekend: Sweater Weather! Much cooler weather is expected all weekend with highs from the upper 50s to near 60. Clouds dominate on Saturday, and it will be windy too, with gusts to 30-35 MPH. Cloud cover will make any viewing of the partial solar eclipse tomorrow difficult, though you may notice a dimming of what sunshine gets through our clouds from late morning to early afternoon. A stray shower is possible on Saturday, and there is a chance of a few spotty sprinkles around on Sunday, mainly in the morning.

