CITY SC to kick-off playoff debut with launch party on Sunday

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Audi MLS Cup Playoffs are right around the corner, and Western Conference Regular-Season Champion St. Louis CITY SC is inviting all fans to celebrate with a playoff launch party this weekend!

As the club gears up for its playoff debut, fans of all ages are invited to Lou Fusz Plaza on Sunday for a celebratory playoff launch party. The party will be located on the eastern side of CITYPARK, and will run from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

This playoff launch party will celebrate the club’s historic inaugural season and feature remarks from St. Louis CITY SC CEO Carolyn Kindle, Sporting Director Lutz Pfannenstiel, Head Coach Bradley Carnell and players as they recount their journey as one of the most successful expansion teams in Major League Soccer history and look ahead toward Round One of the playoffs.

“Our inaugural season has been nothing short of incredible, and as we shift our focus to the post-season, we are calling everyone in the St. Louis region to join us on October 22 to celebrate our team and start painting the CITY Red as we kick off our quest for the MLS Cup!” said Carolyn Kindle, St. Louis CITY SC’s CEO.

At the party, CITY SC will drop official club-designed playoff merchandise for fans to wear to help turn the CITY Red. Fans can also enjoy live DJ entertainment, games and activities, food and drinks, giveaways, and pick up a free “All for CITY” 2023 playoffs sign.

Round One, Match One

CITYPARK could host up to two Round One matches, with the first expected to be played on October 29, 30, 31 or November 1. The Round One Best-of-3 series schedule will be finalized upon the release of the full Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoff schedule. With CITY SC winning the regular-season conference title, St. Louis earned the top seed and will face off against the winner of the Audi MLS Cup Playoff Wild Card match that features the eighth and ninth seed in the West.

While tickets for Match One are sold out through the club, fans who do not have tickets can take part in the matchday experience with the pre-match CITY Block Party. A free, pet-friendly Watch Party on Lou Fusz Plaza, presented by Purina, will follow, where fans and their furry friends can see CITY SC battle for the MLS Cup from the big screen on the plaza. Tickets are not required to attend the Watch Party.

Fans can check for re-sale tickets at www.seatgeek.com.

CITY SC says additional playoff initiatives and activities at CITYPARK and throughout the region will be shared soon.

