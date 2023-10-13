Surprise Squad
Armed thieves break into St. Louis Cardinals Dominican Republic complex

Graphic
Graphic(KMOV)
By KMOV Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 10:32 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – Armed thieves stole from the St. Louis Cardinals Dominican Republic complex Friday.

The team said a group of armed thieves broke into the complex between 12:30 and 4 a.m. They stole money, cell phones, jewelry and baseball equipment.

“This was scary on many fronts. Our players and staff were shaken up but not harmed. No one was injured, and we will reassess our security provisions immediately,” said St. Louis Cardinals President of Baseball Operations, John Mozeliak,

Local authorities were notified and are investigating.

