Aquaman is coming to St. Louis!

By Lucas Sellem
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 8:11 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Actor Jason Momoa, known by many for his role as Aquaman and Khal Drogo on Game of Thrones, is coming to St. Louis as part of a tour to promote his vodka brand Meili Vodka.

Momoa will be in the Lou on October 17 and 18. Here’s his tour schedule:

MISSOURI

IOWA

WISCONSIN

MINNESOTA

Folks who attend will have a chance at obtaining an exclusive bottle of Meili Vodka, signed in-person by Jason Momoa and Blaine Halverson, co-founder of Meili Vodka.

For more information, click here.

