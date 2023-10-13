After canceled flights, St. Louis County couple to leave Israel on Saturday

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A west St. Louis County couple spent more than a week soaking in the beauty and history of Israel. But they’ve struggled to find a flight out, after Saturday’s attack by Hamas.

Colleen and Tovik asked us not to use their last name, for their safety.

“Direct flights from here to the United States are almost non existent,” said Tovik.

Colleen said they had a reservation for a flight, but it was canceled, twice. They booked a flight out for Saturday that’ll take them to Athens, with connecting flights to Europe and the U.S.

According to them, Missouri U.S. Senator Eric Schmidt’s staff has been helpful in their efforts to find a flight out and has promised to help if Saturday’s flight gets canceled.

“She asked me to call her right away and they’ll step in and get us on another flight,” said Colleen.

The couple said they visit Israel almost yearly. Tovik was born and raised in Israel and holds dual citizenship. On this trip they visited popular areas with friends, such as the Sea of Galilea and the Old City of Jerusalem.

While visiting southern Israel days before the Hamas attack, Colleen said they spotted several motorized paragliders. Hamas militants used paragliders in the attack, but Tovik said they don’t know if there’s any connection.

Many have compared the scale of the attack to the 1973 Yom Kippur War, especially in the scope of how many families have been affected. Tovik said the two are eerily similar.

“I served in Israel, the army, when I was a much younger man and I was here in 73, during the war. And I recall, I recall how every family was affected in 73,” he said.

The west county couple said they expect Saturday to be a long and tiring day of travel.

