1 dead in single vehicle crash

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - An early morning car crash left one dead Friday.

The crash occurred just before 3 a.m. Friday on Chippewa and Kingshighway and involved one car. According to police, the vehicle hit a utility pole and then the median. A woman was taken to a nearby hospital but was later pronounced dead.

Accident Reconstruction is handling the investigation.

