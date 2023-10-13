Surprise Squad
1 dead in single vehicle crash

By Rheanna Wachter
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 6:32 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - An early morning car crash left one dead Friday.

The crash occurred just before 3 a.m. Friday on Chippewa and Kingshighway and involved one car. According to police, the vehicle hit a utility pole and then the median. A woman was taken to a nearby hospital but was later pronounced dead.

Accident Reconstruction is handling the investigation.

This breaking news story will be updated as more information is released.

