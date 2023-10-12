‘We’re just not happy’ Neighborhood groups push back on bill that changes zoning for homeless shelters

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - There is a need for homeless shelters in St. Louis City, but nobody wants them in their backyard.

City leaders say that’s been a problem for years as they’ve tried and failed to build homeless shelters across the city.

That’s due to a city law that requires residents within 500 feet to sign off on a new shelter, and many won’t put pen to paper.

“Many of us who are elected don’t get elected by 51% of the areas that you represent because people don’t vote, don’t engage, and if you knock doors, you know how that can be,” said Alderwoman Alisha Sonnier.

Sonnier said last week that even city elected officials can’t get 51% of residents to elect them into office and wants to change the law that requires that same percentage to sign off on homeless shelters in their community.

“So for communities, your only time to kind of engage with that facility would be at home when they’re at your door or if you feel comfortable to go to their door,” said Sonnier.

Her plan is to toss out the signature requirement, known as the plat and petition process, and allow the city to approve of homeless shelters in neighborhoods all across the city.

She said currently, neighborhoods almost always deny them.

“Why on earth would you think, then what we’ll do is we’ll force the neighborhoods to take the homeless,” said Pat Acquisto, President of the Lindenwood Park Neighborhood Association.

Acquisto said she wants to help the homeless and donates to them regularly but fears a shelter in Lindenwood Park could lead to open drug use and other issues. She wants a seat at the table.

“We’re just not happy with having to have the burden put on us to take care of homeless people,” said Acquisto.

Adam Wright, past-president of the Southampton Neighborhood Association is open to change but he said the law still needs to allow for neighborhood input.

“We obviously need to do something. This is a problem we need to address,” said Wright.

He’s fine with tossing out the signature requirement and instead allowing for conditional-use permits for homeless shelters, in which public hearings would be held, and residents could have a say.

“It doesn’t take away the rights of those that live and work in a neighborhood, but it also says what we’re doing right now isn’t working, and there has to be some sort of compromise to be reached,” said Wright.

We spoke with residents and neighborhood leaders all over the city today many have concerns with this bill, including downtown’s leadership, where many of the homeless have set up encampments.

But some, like Adam Mizes, who lives in Tower Grove South and volunteers with the neighborhood association, he wants to see change to the current system.

“While the intentions were good, the end result is that they allow a couple of citizens to block needed projects like homeless shelters….. that would benefit the city as a whole,” said Mizes.

We also got other ideas like renovating the workhouse into a shelter, and Acquisto wants St. Louis and St. Charles County to open more resources.

“When it gets to be a problem that’s insurmountable, something needs to change. They need to take their fair share,” said Acquisto.

Peter Glickert, a spokesperson in St. Louis County, said they take a holistic approach in the county, and if somebody needs a bed, they find a way to get them under a roof.

