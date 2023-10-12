St. Louis’ largest domestic violence service provider now has a place for pets

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A new pet kennel for The Women’s Safe House, St. Louis’ largest domestic violence service provider, is teaming up with Nestle Purina, the Purple Leash Project, and Red Rover will now offer a space for pets of survivors.

“You know if you have a dog, cat, or gerbil, your family and children are attached to that animal,” Chief Executive Officer at the Women’s Safe House Mary Ann Owens explained. “Women would call and need to be safe and tell their story of the abuse they are suffering and when we said you can’t bring your dog or cat, they would choose to stay in the abusive relationship.

TWSH is a rare safe haven, becoming one of a few shelters in Missouri and the only shelter in the greater St. Louis area to allow pets.

“We work to make this home, a home for our families. We house 60 people every day. Women and children live here. Its’ there home for the next six months so the fact that we can keep their pet safe and their pet with them, that continues to the home they want to live in,” Owens said.

According to the National Domestic Violence Hotline, it takes survivors an average of seven attempts at leaving an abusive relationship before getting out for good. A beloved pet can be a huge barrier for pet owners. That’s because leaving a violent environment often requires leaving one’s dog or cat behind.

“These are people we go to school with, live next door to, it means a lot to have this resource available to families in our area so their pets can stay with them during this traumatic situation,” Director of Community Affairs for Nestle Purina and the Purple Leash Project Kim Beardslee said.

Nationwide, only 17 percent of domestic violence shelters accept pets.

The Women’s Safe House said the kennel is expected to be complete by the end of the year.

For more information on how to donate or to get involved in other ways, please visit: https://twsh.org/how-you-can-help/become-a-donor/inkind-donations/

