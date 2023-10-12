St. Louis family shares story of dad hiding while Hamas attacks his village

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The war between Israel and Hamas is being felt thousands of miles away in the Metro.

For some families it took hours and even days to find out if their loved ones were alive.

Ron, who wants to keep his last name private for safety, grew up in Israel at Kibbutz Kissufim.

His kibbutz is small village of around 250 people.

“We were getting more and more worried when the neighbors were evacuated and we knew they were safe and nothing about him.” Ron said.

When the rockets first started going off Saturday morning, his dad hid in his bomb shelter.

“My dad sent a message that the communication lines are down, there’s no cell coverage and then the electricity went down and there was no internet and no phone lines,” Ron said. “Nothing worked.”

It was then more than 24 hours before they heard from him again.

“We notified the kibbutz emergency team that he’s there please try to rescue him,” Ron said. “It took a few more hours until the army was able to get to him. There was a lot of firing still. Terrorists in the area shooting at the soldiers. It took a few more hours until they were able to get to his house.”

His kibbutz is one mile from the border to the Gaza strip.

During Saturday’s attack Ron said more than a dozen people from Kibbutz Kissufim were killed and several others kidnapped.

“It’s heartbreaking,” Ron said. “People you knew all of your life since you were a baby suddenly they were murdered in a horrible, horrible way.”

On Thursday St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones addressed the war.

“I understand firsthand that finding a lasting peace that protects lives and civil liberties is complex,” Mayor Jones said.

Mayor Jones said she wants everyone in St. Louis to feel safe.

“Attacks on innocent civilians cannot and must not be justified,” Mayor Jones said. “Full stop. This kind of violence heals no wounds.”

Ron has lived in St. Louis for nearly three decades but to his dad, the kibbutz is his home.

Ron said it’s unclear where his dad will be able to go next.

“The devastation is really horrible,” Ron said. “I don’t know how people are going to rebuild the houses. They probably need new houses. The whole infrastructure was hurt.”

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.