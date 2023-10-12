Surprise Squad
Showers & Storms Friday, Much Cooler This Weekend

By Steve Templeton
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 10:08 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
First Alert Weather:

  • A Dry night and morning commute for St. Louis
  • Scattered rain & storms Friday
  • Much Cooler This Weekend & windy.

Today: Warm, breezy, and dry for your Thursday. Expect plenty of sunshine with afternoon winds out of the south at 10-20 MPH, gusting to 25 MPH.

Friday: Showers and storms possible in the morning and early afternoon. For St. Louis this will come after the morning drive as rain moves from west to east. We then catch a dry break in the afternoon, before a cold front passes through quickly in the late afternoon and evening, bringing a brief chance for a quick shower or storm. For St. Louis this will be around 5-6PM then dry and turning cooler. There is limited storm fuel for these storms, which is why we cancelled the First Alert Weather Day for Friday. That said, there is still a very low risk farther to the north for an isolated severe storm.

This Weekend: Sweater Weather! Much cooler weather is expected all weekend with highs from the upper 50s to low 60s. Clouds dominate on Saturday, and it will be windy too with gusts to 30-35 MPH. This is quite a change from highs near 80 today! A stray shower is possible Saturday, but the chance is low. Sunday will be partly to mostly cloudy and cool (again).

