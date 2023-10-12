Surprise Squad
Missouri’s median household income dipped 3.1% over last year, data shows

Income fell in 17 states, increased in five states, majority saw no change
By Joe McLean
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 6:47 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The median income for U.S. households decreased by 2.3% since 2022, landing at $74,580, according to U.S. Census data compiled by CBS News.

It represents the third year in a row that incomes have shrank, according to the American Community Survey. Missouri is among 17 states that experienced a decrease in that data point. Median Income in the Show Me state dropped 3.1% over the previous year, now at $64,811. That decreased represents the fifth-worst year-over-year outcome among the 50 states.

Only Delaware, Alaska, Utah, Alabama and Florida reported increases in median household income. The remaining 29 states didn’t have a significant change. Economists say the decreases were likely perpetuated by the cut-off of federal pandemic-era benefits, including the expanded child tax credit and several rounds of stimulus checks. Also, while the rate of inflation has slowed down it remains high. “It’s the purchasing power that matters,” said Joseph Haslag, an economics professor at the University of Missouri. “$70,000, after a 200% inflation is very different than $70,000. It’s zero inflation.”

Haslag advised people to look at a broader range of economic indicators to get a better assessment of the state’s economy, particularly as income data is typically long-delayed. “We usually turn to things like gross domestic product and employment, things that come out either monthly or quarterly as a as a more closely watched indicator of what the current economy is,” Haslag explained. Missouri’s revenue increased by 9.5% over 2021 (accounting for a distribution error in 2022) and the state’s unemployment rate decreased by 1.1% over the previous year.

A poll of likely Missouri voters conducted in August by YouGov and St. Louis University shows a slow trend of decreasing confidence in the state’s economy between 2020 and 2023, though most respondents graded it as “fair.”

