Missouri auditor to investigate St. Louis Justice Center

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Missouri State Auditor Scott Fitzpatrick on Thursday said his office will investigate operations at the beleaguered St. Louis City Justice Center.

In a letter to St. Louis Mayor Tishaura O. Jones, Fitzpatrick said the review was spurred by a complaint from State Sen. Steve Roberts, who noted concerns with operations and fiscal management.

Those include lack of medical care, a lack of nutrition due to nonpayment of vendors and a failure to respond to oversight efforts by the St. Louis Detention Facilities Oversight Board.

Several documents have been requested by the auditor’s office. Those include policy and procedure manuals, invoices to food provider Summit Foods Inc., and contracts and associated renewal documentation with medical provider Corizon Health.

Also requested are documents related to staffing levels and communications with the oversight board.

“We have a serious problem in St. Louis if the mayor’s administration is obstructing the oversight efforts of the Detention Facilities Oversight Board, she herself championed and supported. The Oversight Board should have full access to the documents and information necessary to do their job,” Fitzpatrick said.

“My office continues to assess the situation as we look for the best way to assist the Board with our investigation and ensure St. Louis City government is operating in a way that is transparent and accountable.”

At the justice center, 10 inmates have died in the past two years. Three of those deaths happened in a 10-week period from August to October. In addition to the deaths, in August a 70-year-old guard was taken hostage with the suspects demanding food in exchange for his return.

Multiple other complaints have been filed by detainees. However, members of the oversight board have said Jail Commissioner Jennifer Clemons-Abdullah has thwarted their efforts to find answers.

One member of the board, Janis Mensah, was arrested at the facility in August after he inquired about the death of inmate and would not leave.

The mayor’s office responded to the auditor’s announcement by saying it has cooperated in past audits and will continue to do so.

“Our administration commissioned a series of audits on the Corrections Division through 2022 as well as a 2021 critical needs assessment and has made improvements based on said assessment,” Jones spokesperson Nick Desideri said in an email. “City departments have complied with routine audits from the state under previous auditor Nicole Galloway, and they will continue to do so under Auditor Fitzpatrick.”

