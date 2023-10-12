Man who donated kidney to wife now on receiving end of organ transplant

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The book of Genesis states that a husband and wife become on flesh, which for Dan and Janice Walker was literally true.

“Me and my wife met on a blind date, got married shortly after, then we found out she needed a kidney,” recalled Dan. “I got tested and was a close enough match so I donated a kidney to her.”

The donated kidney developed cancer and had to be removed. Earlier this year, Janice suffered a heart attack and was in the ICU for 25 days, she passed away on March 17.

They were married for 29 years, nearly all of those Janice had Dan’s kidney.

“I was blessed to have her with with me for those years, and I just can’t be bitter about anything, you know?” said Dan.

Dan kept the positive attitude, even when the one kidney he had left started wearing out.

“Basically, what we are trying to do now is get ahead of it and get me a kidney before I go on dialysis,” he said.

A few weeks ago, Dan got the call that they had found a kidney. But, at the last minute, it didn’t work out.

“I’m sure the kidney went somewhere else, or it wasn’t meant to be,” Dan said.

On Sept. 30, he got a call for a second time and received a new kidney on Oct. 1.

