Man shoots himself after handling gun in north St. Louis
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 6:45 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man accidently shot himself at a mobile gas station in north St. Louis on Thursday morning.
Police responded to a call for a shooting around midnight for a man handling a rifle, who accidently shot himself in the knee. The man was taken to the hospital for treatment.
North County Police Cooperative is handling this case and First Alert 4 will update this story once more information has been released.
Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.