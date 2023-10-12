Man shoots himself after handling gun in north St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man accidently shot himself at a mobile gas station in north St. Louis on Thursday morning.

Police responded to a call for a shooting around midnight for a man handling a rifle, who accidently shot himself in the knee. The man was taken to the hospital for treatment.

North County Police Cooperative is handling this case and First Alert 4 will update this story once more information has been released.

