Surprise Squad
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL

Man pays for bananas with own debt card while allegedly stealing $1,200 worth of liquor

Bananas for customers
Bananas for customers(WEEK)
By Pat Pratt
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 10:59 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Louis County prosecutors have charged a St. Louis man with felony theft in an alleged shoplifting scheme where he paid for a bunch of bananas but walked through the self-checkout with multiple bottles of liquor concealed in a shopping cart.

Court records show 41-year-old Eugene Moore was charged Wednesday with one county of stealing $750 or more, a class D felony. A summons was issued for him to appear in court Nov. 13 to answer to the charge.

According to charging documents, on two separate occasions in October 2022 at the Schnucks in Eureka, Moore selected numerous bottles of liquor, placed them in a shopping cart and put a jacket over them. He then went through the self-checkout and on both occasions, paid for a bunch of bananas but did not pay for the liquor.

Eureka Police said in charging documents Moore used his own debt card to pay for the fruit, which led to his identification as the suspect. The total amount of liquor taken in the two incidents was $1,193, police said.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aerial view of Chaumette Vineyards & Winery
Missouri winery on the market for $7.3 million
The 50-acre property in unincorporated Warren County is for sale for $999,900.
Hoffmanns planned to revitalize giant historic property. Now, they’re selling it.
O’Fallon, Mo., police officer saves teen suffering mental health crisis on I-70 overpass
O’Fallon, Mo., police officer saves teen suffering mental health crisis on I-70 overpass
A St. Clair High School teacher whose OnlyFans page was reported to district officials has...
St. Clair High School teacher suspended after OnlyFans page discovered has resigned, district says
FILE - Will Smith, left, and Jada Pinkett Smith arrive at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022,...
Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith have been separated since 2016, she says

Latest News

Police cruisers at a crime scene.
Florida man charged with assaulting Washington University police officer
Daryl Clemmons is accused of shooting a youth football coach in Sherman Park.
Parent accused of shooting coach during football practice in Sherman Park
shot
Man shoots himself after handling gun in north St. Louis
Lambert Airport
Lambert International Airport to expand terminal 2′s baggage claim