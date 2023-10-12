Man pays for bananas with own debt card while allegedly stealing $1,200 worth of liquor

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Louis County prosecutors have charged a St. Louis man with felony theft in an alleged shoplifting scheme where he paid for a bunch of bananas but walked through the self-checkout with multiple bottles of liquor concealed in a shopping cart.

Court records show 41-year-old Eugene Moore was charged Wednesday with one county of stealing $750 or more, a class D felony. A summons was issued for him to appear in court Nov. 13 to answer to the charge.

According to charging documents, on two separate occasions in October 2022 at the Schnucks in Eureka, Moore selected numerous bottles of liquor, placed them in a shopping cart and put a jacket over them. He then went through the self-checkout and on both occasions, paid for a bunch of bananas but did not pay for the liquor.

Eureka Police said in charging documents Moore used his own debt card to pay for the fruit, which led to his identification as the suspect. The total amount of liquor taken in the two incidents was $1,193, police said.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.