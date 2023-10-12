Lambert International Airport to expand terminal 2′s baggage claim

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Lambert International Airport is eyeing new improvements inside terminal 2.

Work starts next year on expanding Southwest Airlines’s baggage claim area.

Lambert plans to replace the current carousels as well as install a new one.

Other items included in the $60 million project include a new baggage service office, additional restrooms and more.

Lambert hopes the project will be completed by 2025.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.