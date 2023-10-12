‘It’s our friends. It’s our families’ St. Louis Jewish community pray for peace at Israel Solidarity Gathering

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Hundreds of community members gathered at the Jewish Community Center to support victims and loved ones impacted by the deadly attack in Israel.

“Terrorists broke into their house and made sure they would sleep forever,” says Snir Dagan of the Jewish Community Center.

Dagan was born in Israel but lives in St. Louis. He says five of his friends have been killed in the war, and his brother has been called to fight terrorists along the Gaza Strip.

“It’s hard. It’s almost impossible to stay here while everyone is on the frontlines fighting, donating money, donating clothes, food.”

On Wednesday, he brought the terrifying details front and center in front of hundreds. A heavy law enforcement presence was there for an extra layer of protection.

“I want to focus on the brave teams of citizens who went to house to house, door to door, until every last one of those terrorists got what they deserved,” he says.

“There is certainly a level of fear and anxiety,” says Brian Herstig, Jewish Federation of St. Louis CEO.

“Imagine Chesterfield shooting at Downtown St. Louis. This is the distance they reached. Israel is just the size of New Jersey. That’s not that big a distance,” says Dagan. “The fact that more than 2 million people were impacted by these horrific events, I stayed up all night.”

The Jewish Federation of St. Louis is already looking to help. The CEO, along with other partners, are looking to raise more than a million dollars to help rebuild the infrastructure and people’s lives overseas.

“It’s a reminder that there also are people out there who are not comfortable with the fact that we’re Jewish,” says Herstig.

To donate and support victims of terror https://www.jfedstl.org/

“We’re standing together,” Dagan says. “Shoulder to shoulder, trying to defend our country, defend our people, and we will win this.”

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.