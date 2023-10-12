Surprise Squad
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL

‘It’s our friends. It’s our families’ St. Louis Jewish community pray for peace at Israel Solidarity Gathering

Hundreds of community members gathered at the Jewish Community Center to support victims and loved ones impacted by the deadly attack in Israel.
By Melanie Johnson
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 10:21 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Hundreds of community members gathered at the Jewish Community Center to support victims and loved ones impacted by the deadly attack in Israel.

“Terrorists broke into their house and made sure they would sleep forever,” says Snir Dagan of the Jewish Community Center.

Dagan was born in Israel but lives in St. Louis. He says five of his friends have been killed in the war, and his brother has been called to fight terrorists along the Gaza Strip.

“It’s hard. It’s almost impossible to stay here while everyone is on the frontlines fighting, donating money, donating clothes, food.”

On Wednesday, he brought the terrifying details front and center in front of hundreds. A heavy law enforcement presence was there for an extra layer of protection.

“I want to focus on the brave teams of citizens who went to house to house, door to door, until every last one of those terrorists got what they deserved,” he says.

“There is certainly a level of fear and anxiety,” says Brian Herstig, Jewish Federation of St. Louis CEO.

“Imagine Chesterfield shooting at Downtown St. Louis. This is the distance they reached. Israel is just the size of New Jersey. That’s not that big a distance,” says Dagan. “The fact that more than 2 million people were impacted by these horrific events, I stayed up all night.”

The Jewish Federation of St. Louis is already looking to help. The CEO, along with other partners, are looking to raise more than a million dollars to help rebuild the infrastructure and people’s lives overseas.

“It’s a reminder that there also are people out there who are not comfortable with the fact that we’re Jewish,” says Herstig.

To donate and support victims of terror https://www.jfedstl.org/

“We’re standing together,” Dagan says. “Shoulder to shoulder, trying to defend our country, defend our people, and we will win this.”

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aerial view of Chaumette Vineyards & Winery
Missouri winery on the market for $7.3 million
Man shot during road rage incident on I-44 in St. Louis Co.
Man shot during road rage incident on I-44 in St. Louis Co.
America's Mary Lou Retton holds up her arms during her routine on the Balance Beam during the...
Former US gymnast Mary Lou Retton in ICU with ‘rare form of pneumonia,’ daughter says
The 50-acre property in unincorporated Warren County is for sale for $999,900.
Hoffmanns planned to revitalize giant historic property. Now, they’re selling it.
Deborah and Shlomi Matias were killed by Hamas militants over the weekend.
Missouri mother who shielded son from gunmen among Americans killed in Israel

Latest News

Lambert Airport
Lambert International Airport to expand terminal 2′s baggage claim
Neighborhood groups push back on bill that changes zoning for homeless shelters
‘We’re just not happy’ Neighborhood groups push back on bill that changes zoning for homeless shelters
St. Louis Jewish community pray for peace at Israel Solidarity Gathering
St. Louis Jewish community pray for peace at Israel Solidarity Gathering
PD: Man shot at youth football practice in Sherman Park after argument
PD: Man shot at youth football practice in Sherman Park after argument